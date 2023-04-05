VIDEO: Suspect Arrested after Officer-Involved Shooting During Traffic Stop in Madison

Metro Nashville Police were fired upon while attempting to conduct a traffic stop with a white Chevy Tahoe just before 1 p.m. April 4, 2023, at Dickerson Pike in Madison
Three officers returned fire. Watch the body cam video below.
No one was injured. The suspect is in custody.
