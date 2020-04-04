The Sound of Music’s “Do Re Mi” has been re-written for the current state of COVID-19.

Since posting on March 28, it has received over 5 million views.

Created by Shirley Serban in New Zealand who is a primary school teacher, she says on YouTube, it’s meant to not be taken seriously. She goes on to say she created it to humor herself and is blown away at the following it’s received in a short time.

In the song, you will hear precautions for COVID-19.

Do not fear – but please stay here

Stay at home now, everyone. We must wash and clean things well

Cars? No long trips just for fun!

Don’t let Covid virus spread. Isolate yourself at home

See your friends online instead

That’s the healthy way to go oh oh oh