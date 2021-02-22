VIDEO: SHPD Patrol Vehicle Struck on Ramp to I-65 SB from Saturn Pkwy

On Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at approximately 6:30 PM an SHPD Sergeant was on the ramp to I-65 southbound from Saturn Pkwy. assisting a motorist while they changed a flat tire.





The patrol vehicle was blocking one lane of travel due to the motorist’s vehicle being close to the road. A white sedan struck the side view mirror of the patrol vehicle, slowed down, and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the collision investigation can submit an anonymous tip here. Since the collision involved a city vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the hit and run investigation. There were no injuries.