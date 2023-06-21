VIDEO: Several Car Break-Ins Reported in Rutherford Co. Neighborhoods

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding several auto burglaries and thefts committed in the early morning hours of June 8 in the Christiana area.

A video provided by a home security camera in the Laramie Court and Matheus Drive area captured video of two suspects in a white SUV (possibly Volvo) opening an unlocked car door at 4:38 a.m. in the victim’s driveway.

Another video from the Nickel Trace and Copper Leaf Road area in Murfreesboro shows the same white SUV leaving the area at 5 a.m. and being followed by a vehicle stolen from a neighbor’s driveway.

The stolen black 2017 Nissan Altima bearing Tennessee license plate PD-87681 has yet to be recovered. Also, a handgun was stolen from a third victim’s unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gammel at 615-904-3051.

Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or https://secured.rutherfordcountytn.gov/SubmitTip/.