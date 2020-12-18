Video Premiere: Molly Lovette’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Breakout country artist Molly Lovette has teamed up with us at Williamson Source to premiere her official music video for her latest Christmas song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

“When we were thinking of where we wanted to film this video, my team suggested downtown Franklin in Tennessee,” says Molly. “Williamson County is beautiful, especially during the holiday season.” This video was produced by Lauren Hayes Media, who produced her previous music videos. “We had so much fun filming this and the people we met during the making of the video made it even more special.”

Now with over half a million combined streams just on Spotify and her latest empowerment single One Woman Show getting played on country radio as well as the official music video airing on The Country Network, she is taking the world by storm and winning the hearts of country fans everywhere.

Honest heartfelt lyrics and an unyielding passion to create real music makes up the vibrant country artist that is Molly Lovette. This St. Louis native has combined her childhood love of country music with her talent for writing relatable lyrics to create a mature and refreshing sound within the country genre.

With musical influences including Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood, Molly aspires to embody the beauty, power and grace her idols have so effortlessly portrayed to their fans. With her natural gift for writing real and raw lyrics, a supportive team behind her, and the confidence to put her all into her music, Molly is ready to take the world by storm and win the hearts of country listeners everywhere.

For more information on Molly Lovette, visit her website and follow along with her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.