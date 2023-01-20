Video of Mt. Juliet Officer Involved Shooting Released

From Mt. Juliet Police

We were informed by the District Attorney’s Office that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation and turned over all findings to the District Attorney’s Office. In coordination and approval from 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, the department released a portion of the Bodyworn and In-car camera video.

Following a wellness period and preliminary review of the incident, Sgt. Lo returned to duty on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Questions into further details should be directed to the District Attorney’s Office or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Last night, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and attempted to drive away. As the officer was attempting to control the individual, the individual drove away with the officer trapped in the car.

After repeated requests to stop the car, warnings, and a taser deployment on the individual, the individual continued to drive away with the officer trapped in the car. This resulted in an officer-involved shooting, and the car came to a stop.

The involved officer and arriving backup officers began life-saving aid attempts, which were continued by responding medics. The individual is deceased. No one else was injured in the incident. Per protocol, the TBI responded to investigate, and the scene was processed on a stretch of S. Mt. Juliet Road between Central Pike and Graves Crossing. This is an active and ongoing investigation as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

The roadway was reopened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

“This was a very traumatic incident with a loss of life. All are in my prayers, including the family and friends of those involved, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. To ensure our officer responded properly and per protocol, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.”