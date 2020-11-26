Video: Matthew West’s Thanksgiving Song

Matthew West has created a song for the holiday he feels gets left out – “Gobble, Gobble” is all about Thanksgiving.

Via Facebook, West shared, “One of the few good things about quarantine life is I can order six turkey costumes online and no one can judge me for it. Even though this Thanksgiving will be anything but normal, I hope this music video helps your family feel more normal than mine. Watch ‘Gobble Gobble’ now!”

In the video, West enlisted his entire family to dress as turkeys and it’s just the thing we need for today. “Gooble, Gooble One, Gooble, Gooble Two,” sing along. West has also created a fundraiser for Feeding America, make a donation on his Facebook page here.