VIDEO: Man Allegedly Points Laser at Helicopter

A man is behind bars after police say he directed a laser toward a MNPD helicopter.

It happened to the MNPD helicopter crew as they were observing dangerous street racing activity on Saturday night in a corporate parking lot in South Nashville.

Directing a laser toward toward any flying aircraft is dangerous and can impair the vision of pilots. It happened again to an MNPD helicopter crew Sat night as they came upon dangerous street racing activity in a corporate parking lot in South Nashville. pic.twitter.com/jFWTDHtHcZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 30, 2023

Jacob Derryberry, 21, is jailed in lieu of a $55,000 bond on 2 felony counts of aggravated assault on the MNPD flight crew and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

