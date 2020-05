The term “six feet apart” has become a phrase that many of us are familiar with these days.

Country artist Luke Combs, along with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder, wrote a heartfelt song about social distancing and what it’s like to be six feet apart from those we love.

The song debuted on social media last month. Via Facebook, Combs says the song is “about the current times and us looking forward to the day all of this is over.”

