VIDEO: Local Comedy Duo Austin and Colin Create Original Pilgrimage Festival Anthem

Pilgrimage Festival 2025 will take place on September 27-28 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

The decade-long period festival, which brings music to the farm, has featured performances by Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Zach Bryan, and more.

This year’s curated lineup features John Mayer, Kings of Leon, and Turnpike Troubadours, offering hours of music to enjoy while shopping from artisans and savoring local cuisine.

A few tickets are still available for the festival here. Watch local duo Austin and Colin, known for their “Welcome to Nashville” video, share the complete lineup for Pilgrimage Festival in 30 seconds below. Who are you excited to see at Pilgrimage Festival this year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin & Colin (@austinandcolin)

