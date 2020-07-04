



The official music video for Jason Aldean’s current single “Got What I Got” is out now and trending on YouTube.

The music video for the single was directed by Shaun Silva and filmed in Destin, Florida at Aldean’s home. The video premiered during CMA Summer Stay-Cay special.

With a slower pace, “Got What I Got” is a departure from Aldean’s anthemic country songs. The video features his wife Brittany and children Memphis and Navy.

“We’d been down at the beach during quarantine and have had a lot of time to appreciate each other,” said Aldean in a release. “With a skeleton video crew and social distancing, it made for an all-hands-on-deck shoot which made for a little twist at the end.”

When Aldean said it was an all hands on deck kind-of video shoot, it seems like the whole family was involved as Brittany even does a little of the filming, which you can see at the end of the video.

The Aldeans are back in Tennessee! Brittany has shared via Instagram a few photos of their new home (which looks like a resort!) Check out the photo below of their pool area, complete with palm trees.

View this post on Instagram Mi casa es su casa🌴 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 17, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT



