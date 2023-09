September 23, 2023 – SHPD detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred on September 21/22 overnight at Old School Vapors on Spedale Court.

The above subject forced entry into the business and in the process, cut themselves.





If you have information relating to this investigation or can identify this person, please contact Det. Gillam at sgillam@pringhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.