Home Schools VIDEO: How WCS Decides to Close School VIDEO: How WCS Decides to Close School By Williamson Source - January 12, 2020 From inFocus In this video first published in 2018, WCS Superintendent Jason Golden explains how the district decides to close school on snow days. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Schools Stay Connected with Williamson County Schools in 2020 Schools Students Earn Places in Mid, All-State Bands Franklin Franklin Elementary School Receives National Honor LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here