VIDEO: Helicopter Egg Drop Delights Families at Rolling Hills Church Easter Celebration

The skies over Rolling Hills Church were filled with excitement this weekend as the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Aviation Unit helped kick off the church’s Easter festivities with a spectacular helicopter egg drop.

The unique celebration featured a special guest: the Easter Bunny, who joined the WCSO team onboard the helicopter to add an extra touch of holiday magic. Thousands of colorful eggs were released from above, showering the field with fun for the many families gathered below.

The event, hosted by Rolling Hills Church, drew a large crowd and offered a joyful way for the community to come together. The WCSO expressed gratitude to the church for the opportunity to participate and highlighted their enthusiasm for events that strengthen community connections—especially those that involve flying and festive fun.

“We always love opportunities like this to connect with our community,” WCSO said. “Especially when it involves flying and a few thousand Easter eggs!”

