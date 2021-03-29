Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points.

For those who lived in the Franklin area during the Flood of 2010, the roadways look similar to that day but the Harpeth levels are not at the same point yet. As of 8:15 pm on Sunday, Mar. 28 the river level for the Harpeth River at Franklin was 30.68 feet. The Harpeth River crested at 35.32 feet during the 2010 food.

Via Twitter, Franklin Police is asking citizens to stay out of the water, for your own safety and for the safety of the first responders who’d have to put themselves in harm’s way to rescue you if you are overcome.

