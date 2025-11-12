VIDEO: Deer Crashes into Franklin Home

Franklin police officers responded to an unusual call on Thursday, November 6, after a buck charged through two front doors in a Franklin neighborhood, shattering glass and even breaking through locked entry doors at both homes.

In both cases, the deer did not make it far inside either residence. At least one of the homes was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

After the second impact, the startled buck ended up in a nearby backyard. With help from the responding officer and several bystanders, the animal leapt over a fence and ran off.

While the incidents are unusual, police say they serve as a timely reminder that deer are on the move this time of year. During mating season, bucks can become more active, aggressive, and easily spooked.

The Franklin Police Department encourages residents to take a few simple steps to help avoid similar surprises:

Reduce reflections: Deer can mistake glass for open space or their own reflection. Keep blinds or curtains closed, or add decals to break up reflections.

Don’t attract deer to your home: Avoid feeding deer and remove bird seed, fallen fruit, or pet food that may draw them close.

If a deer gets inside: Stay calm, keep your distance, and avoid cornering the animal. Open an exit route.

Repair damage safely: Shattered glass and debris can pose hazard. Handle cleanup with care and contact your insurance provider if needed.

Stay alert this season: As daylight decreases, deer are on the move more often at dawn and dusk.

The Franklin Police Department encourages residents to report unusual wildlife encounters or other neighborhood concerns by calling the department’s non-emergency line at (615) 794-2513.

