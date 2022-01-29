Video: Conner Smith Makes ‘Today’ Show Debut

Brentwood Academy graduate, Conner Smith made his debut appearance on Today with Hoda & & Jenna.

Smith has been writing songs since he was six years and to prove he has wanted to be a country artist and songwriter, they showed a clip from a Little League World Series game where they interviewed him about what he wants to do when he grows up.

“It was wild to watch that with my screen next to it,” the 21-year-old Smith said after seeing the clip. “I just want to look at that kid and be like, ‘dude, you’re doing it.’”

Smith went to perform “Learn From It” one of the six songs that will be released on his EP.

Currently, Connor is out on the road with Ryan Hurd and was just asked to join Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You later this year.