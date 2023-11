November 9, 2023 – A burglary suspect was caught on camera in a Franklin parking lot on Thursday.

The crime occurred around 9:15am behind A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa on Carothers Parkway.

The man was seen stealing items from several cars over the course of several minutes. Watch the video below.

The suspect then allegedly went to Walmart and purchased items using stolen credit cards.

If you have any information, contact Franklin Police.

MORE CRIME NEWS