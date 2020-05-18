



On Friday night, Brad Paisley was set to start his summer tour.

Instead, Paisley live-streamed a concert on Facebook and YouTube which has already been viewed over 1 million times by fans.

His band took his full production tour into the homes of fans as part of the “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions: Your Flavor. Your Show” series, the first time they had performed together since March.

During the 75 minute set, Paisley played numerous hits, took requests, and answered questions from the viewers, there was even a contest for a Zoom meet and greet.

Paisley was joined by Lady Antebellum who opened the concert. Proceeds from the concert went to benefit the American Red Cross. The concert is still available to watch on YouTube.



