Video: American Idol Winner Chayce Beckham and Lindsey Ell

Chayce Beckham, the latest winner of ABC’s American Idol, and Lindsay Ell shared their music video for their duet, “Can’t Do Without Me.”

The song (produced by Ross Copperman and penned by Jordan Walker, Trannie Anderson and Michael Carter) describes a couple’s long-awaited reunion, which the video brings to life with visions of Beckham and Ell speeding down beautiful scenic routes. The video was filmed in Tennessee and directed by Matthew Paskert.

This is Chayce’s debut single with Lindsay Ell, “Can’t Do Without Me,” which is out on Country radio now. He will be joining Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen on tour this year.

For the latest updates visit Chayce Beckham on Facebook and Lindsey Ell here. 

