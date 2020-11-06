Vida-Flo Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Vida-Flo Franklin recognized their recent opening at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 117, Franklin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. In partnership with Williamson Inc., the wellness clinic invited family, friends and community members to join them outside to celebrate this momentous occasion – a milestone they have been hoping to achieve for more than two years. The afternoon was filled with free B12 shots, specially priced IV services, giveaways from local partners and conversation and connection.

“Opening in Franklin has been a dream of ours for many years,” said Co-Owner and Operator Michael Haley. “From the moment we opened our doors in Nashville, we knew we wanted our second location to be in Williamson County. Despite unexpected construction delays and a global pandemic, we kept our dreams alive and never stopped fighting for this moment.”

Vida-Flo Franklin is the second location to open within the Greater Nashville area. Haley also owns and operates a location in Nashville on Demonbreun Street.

Vida-Flo aims to be a healthy and helpful problem solver for a variety of goals and medical needs by providing Intravenous (IV) fluids, vitamins, antioxidants and medications to ensure individuals are fueled, refreshed and hydrated. It’s a service that benefits everyone from busy entrepreneurs and on-the-go moms to fitness gurus and world-class athletes. Vida-Flo helps with a variety of medical issues including Crohn’s disease, migraines, pregnancy and stomach bugs/flu. The hydration therapy business also offers an on-the-go service for those who can’t always make it into the clinic, or who prefer to receive services from their home.

IV Hydration helps to improve vitality by immediately and directly relieving illness, boosting energy and improving physical appearance. Upon each visit to Vida-Flo, a consultation with a nurse will occur by taking vital signs and assessing medical history. Each consultation will ensure clients are suitable for treatment in order to receive a safe and medically ethical service.

Haley says, “Located at the intersection of Carothers Pkwy and Liberty Pike, we are so excited to be at the epicenter of a health + wellness hub. We are surrounded by like-minded businesses such as Row House, Vui’s Kitchen, Life Time Fitness, Juice Bar, Pure Sweat Float Sauna Studio and so many more, and we look forward to serving Williamson County residents and visitors for years to come.”

For more information about Vida-Flo Franklin, visit the location’s website at vidaflofranklin.com or call 615-840-6747.

ABOUT VIDA-FLO FRANKLIN:

Vida-Flo is a company that specializes in Intravenous (IV) Hydration and Vitamin Infusion in 10 states across the nation. Within the last nine years, Vida-Flo has provided more than 100,000 treatments to people with health issues ranging from kidney stones to Celiac Disease. The company aims to make hydration an ongoing part of a healthy regimen for any male or female by customizing treatment programs based on a variety of needs and goals. Vida-Flo Franklin is the second location for Franchise Owner Michael Haley. The clinic is located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 117, Franklin, Tennessee 37067. For more information, visit vidaflofranklin.com or call 615-840-6747.