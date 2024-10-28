Victim Rescued After Falling in Rutherford County Cave

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency responded to the Snail Shell Cave in the Rockvale community Sunday, around 3:00 pm for an individual who fell approximately 80 feet to the base of the large sinkhole near the mouth of the cave.

The individual, whose identity is not being released, was reportedly part of a group of MTSU students attending an educational trip to the property.

RCFR and RCEMS arrived on the scene and made contact with the individual on foot. The crews then began assessing and stabilizing the individual’s injuries. Additional RCFR companies arrived on the scene and began to set up a high-angle rope rescue operation to lower additional rescuers and hoist the victim out of the sinkhole.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center LifeFlight also responded and transported the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

