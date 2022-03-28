Victim Identified in Stags Leap Neighborhood Fatal Shooting

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Friday night’s fatal shooting in the Stags Leap neighborhood on Arno Road continues today. A team of detectives is back in the neighborhood this afternoon. We do believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to others in Stags Leap.

The victim has been identified as Sherif Kasis, 49, a Franklin resident. He lived in Stags Leap. He passed away shortly after the shooting which was reported at 8:00 p.m.

WCSO Detectives are canvasing the neighborhood asking resiidents to call us if they have any video from security cameras outside their homes. We are interested in seeing video before and after the shooting. Even the smallest piece of evidence captured by a camera may be helpful to us. We are continuing to follow leads and look for a person of interest who was last seen in the area Friday night. The only description we have is that he was wearing light colored clothing, jeans and a hoodie.

If you have any information or video that you want to share with us, please call WCSO Detective Grant Benedict at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3229. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000.