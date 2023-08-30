Victim Identified in Fatal Nashville Shooting Near I-65

Diandre Starks, 24, who was critically wounded early Sunday on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the I-65 entrance ramp, died late Monday night.

Homicide and Specialized Investigations Division detectives are continuing to pursue leads as they work to identify the persons responsible for the gunfire that killed Starks, who was driving a stolen Honda Pilot SUV when he was shot.

A second vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee containing two persons, was also struck by bullets. The two men inside it were not injured.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for the 1:50 a.m. Sunday gunfire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.