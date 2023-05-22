Victim Holds Suspect at Gunpoint in I-24 Road Rage Shooting

A driver allegedly fired rounds into another driver’s truck in an apparent road rage incident on I-24 on May 19, 2023, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say suspect Depizio Seay was driving on I-24 when he fired at least two rounds out of his passenger window and hit the victim’s truck. No one was injured.

The victim then chased Seay and held him at gunpoint while calling 911.

Sheriff’s Office deputies, Smyrna and La Vergne Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the call.

The victim and suspect were found at a restaurant on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna. The victim is a 40-year-old man from White Bluff.

Seay, 32, of Nashville, has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana. Seay is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing on the charges is set for Aug. 23 in General Sessions Court.

Seay is also wanted as a fugitive from justice in Illinois, Corporal William Travis said.

