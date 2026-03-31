Vice President Vance Motorcade Causes Major Traffic Delays on I-65 Monday

Commuters across parts of Middle Tennessee faced significant delays as Vice President JD Vance traveled through the area Monday, News Channel 5 reports.

Authorities temporarily shut down sections of Interstate 65 near Concord Road during the motorcade’s route to The Governor’s Club and later to Nashville International Airport.

The closures happened during rush hour, leading to heavy congestion and travel disruptions for drivers in the area.

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Traffic conditions returned to normal after the motorcade cleared the route.

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