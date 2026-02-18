VFW Post 4893 to Host Free Music Showcase Honoring Veterans and Military Families

VFW Post 4893 will host a special Music Showcase on Saturday, February 21st, featuring an evening of live performances to honor veterans, the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families. The event is free and open to the public.

The showcase will take place at 101 Eddy Lane in Franklin, with doors opening at 3:00 PM. The evening will include a Songwriters Round at 6:30 PM followed by Guitars for Vets at 7:30 PM. The Artist Showcase, hosted by Wynne Adams, begins at 8:00 PM and will feature a performance by Laura Sawosko. An Open Mic session will conclude the evening at 8:30 PM. Songwriters featured will include Troy Castellano, McKayla Prew, Taylor Borton and Jeffrey Alan Chase.

Event-goers can enjoy a special menu offering of a hamburger or cheeseburger with chips for $10, served from 5:30-7:30 PM.

Parking is free, and there is no cover charge for this community event celebrating those who have served our country.

