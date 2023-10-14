VFL Joey Kent Named To 2023 SEC Football Legends Class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee VFL Joey Kent, who led the Vols in receiving for three straight seasons and shattered nearly every receiving record in program history, has been named to the prestigious 2023 SEC Football Legends Class, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 2023 SEC Football Legends class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” Dec. 1-2 in Atlanta highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, Dec. 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Tennessee All-Time SEC Football Legends

1994 – Bob Johnson

1995 – Doug Atkins

1996 – Condredge Holloway

1997 – John Michels

1998 – Richmond Flowers

1999 – Steve Kiner

2000 – Steve DeLong

2001 – Stanley Morgan

2002 – Johnny Majors

2003 – Reggie White

2004 – Frank Emanuel

2005 – Larry Seivers

2006 – Chip Kell

2007 – Willie Gault

2008 – Doug Dickey

2009 – Heath Shuler

2010 – Al Wilson

2011 – Bobby Majors

2012 – Peerless Price

2013 – Inky Johnson

2014 – Todd Kelly

2015 – Chuck Smith

2016 – Deon Grant

2017 – Chad Clifton

2018 – Phillip Fulmer

2019 – Darwin Walker

2020 – no Legends class (COVID-19 season)

2021 – no Legends class

2022 – Peyton Manning

2023 – Joey Kent

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News