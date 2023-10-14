VFL Joey Kent Named To 2023 SEC Football Legends Class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee VFL Joey Kent, who led the Vols in receiving for three straight seasons and shattered nearly every receiving record in program history, has been named to the prestigious 2023 SEC Football Legends Class, the league office announced on Thursday.
The 2023 SEC Football Legends class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” Dec. 1-2 in Atlanta highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, Dec. 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Tennessee All-Time SEC Football Legends
1994 – Bob Johnson
1995 – Doug Atkins
1996 – Condredge Holloway
1997 – John Michels
1998 – Richmond Flowers
1999 – Steve Kiner
2000 – Steve DeLong
2001 – Stanley Morgan
2002 – Johnny Majors
2003 – Reggie White
2004 – Frank Emanuel
2005 – Larry Seivers
2006 – Chip Kell
2007 – Willie Gault
2008 – Doug Dickey
2009 – Heath Shuler
2010 – Al Wilson
2011 – Bobby Majors
2012 – Peerless Price
2013 – Inky Johnson
2014 – Todd Kelly
2015 – Chuck Smith
2016 – Deon Grant
2017 – Chad Clifton
2018 – Phillip Fulmer
2019 – Darwin Walker
2020 – no Legends class (COVID-19 season)
2021 – no Legends class
2022 – Peyton Manning
2023 – Joey Kent
Source: UT Sports
