Veterinary Innovative Partners Establishes Headquarters in Franklin, Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Veterinary Innovative Partners (VIP), a network of nearly 70 veterinarian-owned-and-operated hospitals across 12 states, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new corporate headquarters in Franklin, TN and the appointment of Dr. Emily Hubbard as Chief

Medical Officer (CMO).

VIP’s new headquarters is located south of Nashville at 3401 Mallory Lane, Suite 425. The city was chosen for its strategic central location and burgeoning healthcare sector, which makes it an ideal base for VIP’s operations. Nashville’s growth and accessibility will enhance coordination and collaboration between corporate and hospital teams across the U.S. Set to open in September this year, the new space will serve as a central venue for meetings and strategic discussions, allowing VIP to further its commitment to operational excellence and innovation.

“Establishing our headquarters in Nashville marks a significant milestone for VIP as we have experienced strong growth in recent years,” said Chris Bishop, CEO of VIP. “The new space will enhance our ability to coordinate and collaborate with team members across all our locations, providing an environment that further supports our vision, growth and commitment to exceptional care.”

With several senior executives already based in Nashville, VIP adds Dr. Hubbard as its new Chief Medical Officer, further expanding its growing support team in the area. VIP plans to increase its local workforce in Nashville by creating new job opportunities and strengthening its community presence. The company’s vision for future growth includes expanding both regionally and nationally, focusing on reinforcing its existing network and exploring new markets aligned with its mission of delivering exceptional veterinary care.

“I’m thrilled to join the VIP team during this chapter of growth and innovation,” said Dr. Hubbard. “With our new headquarters as a central hub, I look forward to collaborating closely with our dedicated team of professionals in a supportive environment that fosters teamwork. Together, we’ll continue to enhance our medical practices, support our veterinarians and strengthen VIP’s presence in the communities we serve.”

Dr. Hubbard brings nearly a decade of experience to her role, having previously served as Director of Veterinary Quality at Banfield Pet Hospital. During her tenure, she advanced through roles from Associate Veterinarian to Regional Director of Medical Quality, managing a team of nearly 200 DVMs.

Her background includes serving as a single- and multi-unit Medical Director, honing her expertise in veterinary quality and operational leadership. As VIP’s new CMO, she will oversee the medical department, enhance operational efficiency, develop policies and support veterinary training. Dr. Hubbard will also play a key role in managing strategic planning, budgeting, regulatory compliance, DVM recruitment, staff development and community welfare initiatives to improve animal care.

VIP was founded by four veterinarians who believed they could create a better veterinary medicine experience for those experiencing burnout due to unrealistic work expectations, difficult administrative load, and lack of compassion in the industry. The company was created to provide the highest standard of care to pets and the people who choose to work at VIP. Following its most recent acquisition, VIP’s network has grown from 40 to nearly 70 hospitals across Florida, Tennessee, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, Colorado and California.

To learn more about VIP, visit vip-vet.com.

About Veterinary Innovative Partners

Veterinary Innovative Partners (VIP) is a network of nearly 70 veterinarian-owned-and-operated hospitals across 12 states. VIP is guided by a mission to provide veterinarians and their teams with all the resources, mentorship, and autonomy they need to thrive personally and professionally while giving pets the best possible care. Join the VIP family, where our team members are our top priority to ensure best-in-class personalized care, ownership and accountability, trust, and an exceptional work environment. Visit our website vip-vet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

