Veterans Day Parades 2023

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here are 5 local Veterans Day Parades taking place this weekend.
Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11, 2023.
1Franklin Veterans Day Parade
Friday, November 10, 11 am
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The City of Franklin will remember and honor all veterans at its Veterans’ Day Parade being held in Downtown Franklin on November 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950.
The parade route travels down Main Street, from Five Points to Second Avenue. JROTC units and/or marching bands from Williamson County high schools will participate. The Franklin Special School District will also send a large group of students to show their appreciation to veterans.
2Town of Nolensville Veterans Parade
Saturday, November 11,11 am
Nolensville Road, Nolensville
On Saturday, November 11th, the Town of Nolensville will honor our Veteran’s with a breakfast (by invitation only) followed by a Town parade. We invite you to join us with friends and family to celebrate!
3Spring Hill Funeral Veteran Day Celebration
Sunday, November 12, 2 pm
5329 Main Street, Spring Hill
Join the Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services for their annual Veterans Day Celebration with special guest speaker Lt. Col. Jeff King.
4Nashville Veteran Day Parade
Saturday, November 11, 11 am
Broadway, Nashville
Kid Rock will serve as the grand marshal for the Nashville Veterans Day Parade. The parade will feature the 101st Airborne Division Band, leading a procession down Broadway from 14th Avenue to First Avenue. Other participants include military and National Guard personnel, Antioch High School marching band and ROTC, veterans, first responders, federal, state, and local officials, Gold Star Families, Blue Star Moms, and more.
5Fairview Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, November 11, 11 am
Fairview Middle School, 7200 Cumberland Drive, Fairview
Come out to the Veterans Celebration this Saturday at the Fairview Middle School. The ceremony begins at 11 am, and the Veterans parade starts at 1 pm.