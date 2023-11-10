Veterans Day Parades 2023

1 Franklin Veterans Day Parade

Friday, November 10, 11 am

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The City of Franklin will remember and honor all veterans at its Veterans’ Day Parade being held in Downtown Franklin on November 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950.

The parade route travels down Main Street, from Five Points to Second Avenue. JROTC units and/or marching bands from Williamson County high schools will participate. The Franklin Special School District will also send a large group of students to show their appreciation to veterans.