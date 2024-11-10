Veterans Day Food Deals 2024

1 OLD CHICAGO

On Nov. 11, active military and veterans can enjoy a complimentary entrée* from an exclusive menu. The specialized menu features several delicious options for guests to indulge in, including the Chicago Fire Calzone — with fresh jalapeño baked into the crust — which offers a tasty combination of pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red peppers, red onions and pepperoncini, all nestled in a blend of mozzarella and ricotta.

For those looking to customize, the Craft Your Own Calzone option allows for a blend of mozzarella and ricotta with any one topping of choice, as well as the Create Your Own Individual Pizza, with choice of one topping on any crust. Guests can also indulge in a classic cheeseburger or spaghetti and meatballs.