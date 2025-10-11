Veterans Awards Announced by Williamson County African American Veterans Foundation

The Williamson County African American Veterans Foundation proudly announced the launch of its first-ever Williamson County Veteran of the Year and Veteran Support Organization of the Year awards. These honors recognize individuals who have worn the uniform and continue to excel through exceptional service, achievement, and community impact. The Veteran Support Organization of the Year recognizes companies that were not founded to serve veterans, yet are distinguished by their steadfast commitment to the military community. According to Foundation Chair Donnell Lane, “Our county is blessed with so many veterans who continue to enrich their communities long after their military service. By honoring those who carry forward the spirit of service, we recognize role models of civic strength whose dedication inspires us all.”

The 2025 Award Recipients are:

Veterans of the Year

Mayor Rogers Anderson – U.S. Air Force – Vietnam War era

L Col Wanda Bruce Graham – US Army (Ret.) – Gulf War/Global War on Terrorism eras

Mr. Calvin LeHew – Tennessee Air National Guard – Vietnam War era

Veteran Support Organization of the Year

Tractor Supply Company

Williamson County Veteran of the Year and Veteran Support Organization Event Details

There will be an awards dinner honoring the recipients the week before Veterans Day on Thursday, November 6, at New Hope Academy, 1820 Downs Blvd, Franklin, TN, from 5:30 – 8:00 pm. Dress is military uniform or business attire. Tickets are $150 each, and a table sponsorship is $ 1,500. Tickets may be purchased by clicking this link: Veteran of the Year tickets, or mailing a check made out to African American Veterans Foundation, and mailing it to P.O. Box 874, Franklin, TN 37065

About Williamson County African American Veterans Foundation

The Foundation was established to honor the history of African American service members. Their stories, along with those of countless others who served in every American conflict since the Civil War, embody a profound commitment to our country. Their sacrifices and achievements forge a poignant reminder of their indispensable contributions to the nation’s history. To learn more about our mission or have questions, send an email to: [email protected].

