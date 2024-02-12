Vertical Construction Begins for Solstice at June Lake in Spring Hill

By Kaylen Harrison, southeastventure.com

Southeast Venture announces the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, a high-end, garden-style apartment located at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson Station Road. Designed by SV Design, Solstice at June Lake marks the first multi-family development within the June Lake community, further enhancing the area’s appeal as a premier residential destination.

Solstice at June Lake will spread across a 14-acre site and will offer a total of 227 meticulously crafted units, featuring a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. The apartment complex will feature an array of upscale amenities, including a pool, fitness facility, and clubroom, dog park, playground, and direct access to the Aenon Creek greenway. Residents will enjoy a harmonious blend of luxurious living spaces and outdoor recreation, creating a truly exceptional lifestyle experience.

“We are excited to kick off the vertical construction of Solstice at June Lake, a project that represents a significant milestone for both Southeast Venture and the June Lake community,” said Lee White, Principal at Southeast Venture. “Solstice will not only elevate the living experience for its residents but also contribute to the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of June Lake.”

The first phase of units at Solstice at June Lake is expected to be delivered in June, offering residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unparalleled comfort and convenience of upscale apartment living.

Solstice at June Lake represents a significant addition to the June Lake community, further solidifying its status as a premier residential destination in Middle Tennessee. With its upscale amenities, modern design, and convenient location, Solstice promises to offer residents an unparalleled living experience.

In addition to the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, Southeast Venture is pleased to provide updates on several other ongoing construction projects within the June Lake community:

The highly anticipated I-65/June Lake Blvd interchange is scheduled to open in May 2024, providing improved access and connectivity to June Lake and the surrounding areas.

Vertical construction of the first homes at June Lake in the Saddlewalk and Preserve at June Lake neighborhoods continues to progress.

The Buckner Lane realignment project is now fully complete, with the traffic signals at June Lake Boulevard and Thompson Station Road fully operational, enhancing traffic flow and safety in the area ahead of its extension into the I-65/June Lake Boulevard interchange.

The 3-million-gallon water tank, designed to service Spring Hill, is anticipated for completion by September 2024. This critical infrastructure project will ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for both June Lake and Spring Hill residents, enhancing the community’s water storage capability for years to come.

Construction on the Aenon Creek greenway is progressing steadily and will be open to residents upon the first move-ins at June Lake, providing a picturesque pathway for outdoor recreation and leisure.