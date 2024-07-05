Vernfest, Celebrating the Musical Legacy of Vern Gosdin, to Take Place in Nashville

Renowned songwriter Max T. Barnes announces VernFest 2024, a celebration of all things Vern Gosdin, taking place on Saturday, August 3 at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tenn. VernFest 2024 is set to celebrate Vern Gosdin’s musical legacy in the heart of Nashville with special guests. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vernfest-2024-tickets-910869815137.

Vern Gosdin’s iconic songs have captivated the hearts of country music fans worldwide with his vocals and lyrics. Many of these timeless classics were written by acclaimed songwriter Max D. Barnes, alongside his son and event host, Max T. Barnes. Some of Gosdin’s hits include, “Chiseled In Stone,” “If You’re Gonna Do Me Wrong,” “This Ain’t My First Rodeo,” and “Way Down Deep.” These remarkable songs merely scratch the surface of the fifty-plus cuts that the Barnes duo wrote for legend, Vern Gosdin.

