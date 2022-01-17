Vera Bradley at CoolSprings Galleria Closes

Vera Bradley at the CoolSprings Galleria closed on Saturday, January 15th.

A sign was placed outside the store sharing the news of the closure.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, carries women’s handbags, luggage, and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. It was founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its paisley designs with bright colors.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

Vera Bradley has one other store in the area at Opry Mills, 221 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. You