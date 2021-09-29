Venutures to Host DisABILITY Resource Fair

Ventures, a collaboration among agencies addressing the needs of adolescents and young adults with disabilities in Williamson County, announces their annual DisABILITY Resource Fair for individuals with disabilities; parents or caregivers with children or adults with disabilities; friends, and professionals.

The event is Thursday, September 30 from Noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Hall at 9100 Crockett Road in Brentwood. Masks will be required.

Over 60 agencies serving the disability community in the Middle Tennessee area will be represented. Among those scheduled to attend are The Arc Williamson County, Williamson County Transition Program, YMCA Full Circle, Open Arms Care, Waves, United Health Care, The Arc Tennessee Center for Decision Making Supports, The Arc Tennessee Family Engagement Program, Tennessee Vocational Rehabilitation, Backlight Productions, Disability Consulting, Bottorff Law, State of Tennessee Department of Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, Williamson County Parks and Recreation, Transition Tennessee, Mercy Community Health Care, Enrich for Life, and Tennessee Disability Pathfinder. Light Refreshments will be available and are being provided by We Rock the Spectrum-Franklin.

For a full list of agencies participating, please visit Ventures facebook page at www.facebook.com/ venturestennessee.