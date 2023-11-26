Venue Cannery Hall Unveils First Set of Shows for 2024

January will mark a new era for Nashville’s music scene as Cannery Hall opens its doors, becoming the city’s largest independent music venue and a pivotal cultural destination within the vibrant Station District.

“We’re cultivating a sanctuary for diverse musical talent and fans alike,” shared Brent Hyams, General Manager of Cannery Hall. “Our eclectic opening lineup is a testament to the breadth of artists we will support, spanning genres from country to pop, and EDM to folk. There’s a stage for every story and a sound for every soul at Cannery Hall.”

The first wave of acts announced include:

SunSquabi – Row One Stage, January 24: There’s a place, deep in the cosmos, where jam bands and electronic dance music intersect with rhythm-driven funk. You’ll feel like you’re floating here but not lost completely to the atmospheric elements. Instead, you’re tethered to an avant-garde spaceship with Colorado-based SunSquabi on the frequency. This cosmic wonderland is a melting pot of a variety of musical genres and it represents the future of music. SunSquabi has gained national attention for their unique way of producing music. The band’s live show can be described as an ‘Electronic Hydro Funk Experience’ that is different every single time out.

Walker & Royce – Mainstage, January 26: Revered for their distinct sound that has charmed the dance music community, Walker & Royce are set to debut Cannery Hall’s Mainstage with an EDM spectacle, featuring the venue’s new multimillion-dollar sound and lighting system for a night that promises to be an electrifying milestone in Nashville’s EDM scene.

Chance Peña – Row One Stage, January 31: As a galactic bad boy of indie pop, Chance Peña brings his signature blend of storytelling and modern melodies to Cannery Hall’s most intimate stage, promising an encounter that’s as personal as it is profound.

Western Dreamland – Mainstage, February 3: The Country Western & Disco Pop Dance Party for country dolls and dancing queens. Saddle up for a night under the neon moon, where timeless classics by country music legends such as Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, and The Chicks guide your every step on the dance floor in a technicolor world of disco icons such as ABBA and Cher along with modern pop artists Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, and more. Come fly away in the glittering sky of Western Dreamland.

Tape B – The Mil, February 10: Tape B is a bass music producer that has a wide range of styles but is known for his unique and nostalgic approach to how he does things. With plenty of original heavy hitters, Tape B has been drawing a lot of attention through his classic OG dubstep and hip-hop remixes. Already showcasing a keen attention to detail and a fantastic array of genre-bending experimentations, this man has steadily climbed the proverbial ladder of “artists you need to start paying attention to immediately.”

Lilly Hiatt – Row One Stage, February 17: As the last artist to perform on our stages before Cannery Hall’s renovation, Hiatt’s upcoming performance is a heartfelt nod to our shared history and the bright future ahead. With a strong country/roots rock influence, Hiatt’s music is steeped in tough, guitar-based rock with a country accent, and her lyrics are unflinchingly personal missives about complicated relationships and the rocky side of life’s road.

Logan Halstead – Row One Stage, March 10: Logan Halstead, 19 years old, is a country/folk/Americana singer-songwriter who grew up in Comfort, West Virginia. Logan pulls most of the inspiration for his music from the struggle and hardship of his own life and of the lives of those around him. Small-town living isn’t intensely stimulating, socially or economically, but spiritually, there is always a yearning for something more. It’s given him the ability to be proud of who he is, and it has led him to be a driving force in the scene of young artists from the Appalachian region.

AMERICANAFEST – Multiple Stages, September 17-21: This renowned festival converges legendary and emerging talent, fans, and industry leaders. As a significant venue for AMERICANAFEST 2024, Cannery Hall will host a diverse lineup, reinforcing its role as a crossroads for America’s music tradition.

Opening in January, Cannery Hall hopes to be the most artist-friendly venue in Nashville with easy tour bus parking and a new luxurious backstage with world-class green room facilities. The major investments to modernize and upgrade Cannery Hall are all done thoughtfully while preserving the unique character of a 140-year-old building and highlighting Nashville’s musical history. Cannery Hall will host a Grand Opening event in the spring, after the first wave of shows.

A proud member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Cannery Hall’s multiple stages can host musicians and audiences of many difference sizes. Row One Stage will hold audiences of up to 300. The Mil can play host to audiences of 625. The Mainstage will comfortably allow for audiences of up to 1,275. The top floor of Cannery Hall is home to Amaranth, a unique special events space for up to 380 people, which is now accepting booking inquiries for 2024.

To get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for their newsletter, or inquire about special events, visit canneryhall.com. Cannery Hall is located at 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203.