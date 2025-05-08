Velvet Taco Unveils New ‘Velvet Bowls’

Velvet Taco, the taco restaurant known for its imaginative, globally inspired tacos and cult following, introduces its biggest menu innovation since the brand’s 2011 founding with new Velvet Bowls, a tortilla-free menu lineup that combines the brand’s signature bold flavors with customizable, health-conscious options.

Velvet Bowls are created for diners seeking fresh, flavorful meals. They include five protein-packed options with fresh ingredients like roasted corn pico, guacamole and seasonal vegetables:

·Rotisserie Chicken or Steak Bowl — rotisserie chicken or grilled steak, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, black beans, guacamole, avocado crema, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, buttered cilantro basmati rice

·Spicy Tikka Chicken Bowl — crisp tenders or rotisserie chicken, spicy tikka sauce, raita crema, marinated red cabbage, cucumber, Thai basil, buttered cilantro basmati rice

·Slow-Roasted Angus Brisket Bowl — barbacoa-style brisket, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, black beans, guacamole, red chile aioli, Comté cheese tortilla halves, micro cilantro, buttered cilantro basmati rice

·Seasonal Veggie Bowl — seasonal roasted veggies, guacamole, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, pickled onion, queso blanco, napa slaw, cilantro, buttered cilantro basmati rice

·Mexi-Cali Shrimp Bowl — blackened shrimp, roasted corn pico, sriracha aioli, guacamole, micro cilantro, napa slaw, buttered cilantro basmati rice

“Our new Velvet Bowls showcase Velvet Taco’s commitment to global flavor exploration and culinary innovation,” said Velvet Taco Director of Culinary Venecia Willis. “From the Spicy Tikka Chicken Bowl to the Mexi-Cali Shrimp Bowl, each creation stays true to our bold ethos and showcases our dedication to scratch-made quality in a new bowl format. Every component is crafted in-house with fresh ingredients and presented vibrantly to deliver an elevated, flavorful bowl experience that guests can’t find anywhere else.”

Guests who want to go lighter can swap out the rice for napa slaw, and those tracking their protein can add extra protein to any bowl for a small upcharge. Priced beginning at $11.50,the bowls feature premium ingredients like queso and guacamole without an add-on charge.

“At Velvet Taco, we’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight with globally inspired creations that honor our daring spirit and our guests’ appetite for adventure. Our new Velvet Bowls represent our ongoing mission to deliver the same boundary-pushing flavor combinations that made Velvet Taco famous, now reimagined in a versatile bowl format,” said Velvet Taco Vice President of Marketing Brooke Perry. “Our new bowls meet the evolving needs of today’s more health-conscious diner, while celebrating what it means to be bold, unique and unapologetically loud — just like our brand.”

