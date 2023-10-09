Velvet Taco Introduces New Taco Tuesday All Day Happy Hour

DALLAS, TX — Velvet Taco, the beloved taco joint renowned for its inventive and mouthwatering taco creations, announces the launch of its Taco Tuesday All Day Happy Hour, every Tuesday beginning October 10th, 2023, for a limited time.

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Velvet Taco’s All Day Happy Hour, featuring unbeatable deals on their famous Kick Ass Margaritas. The brand will offer $5 Regular and $8 Large Rocks and Frozen Margaritas all day long.

This limited-time offer is available exclusively for dine-in guests and valid all day on Tuesdays* – excluding Chicago locations, which will run every Tuesday from 2:30 – 6:30 PM. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, family, or coworkers for some boozy midweek fun.

“Taco Tuesday is our favorite day of the week at Velvet Taco,” says Brooke Perry, the brand’s Vice President of Marketing. “Happy Hour is one of the most requested promotions from our guests and we are thrilled to give the people what they want! Our goal is always to deliver a fun and out of the ordinary experience and what better way than with our globe-trotting tacos paired with $5 Kick Ass Margaritas?”

*Promo does not apply to locations in Atlanta.