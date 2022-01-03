Vehicles Stolen From Lot of Bostelman Automotive in Spring Hill

Spring Hill, TN – On Monday, December 27th, Officers took a report from Bostelman Automotive Group concerning two vehicles that were stolen from the lot and the business being burglarized after the business was closed.

Cash was stolen from the business. Two vehicles were taken off the lot; a white 2014 Chevy Malibu and a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Three subjects were seen on video. The subjects arrived in a silver car (possibly a Lexus RC coupe).

If you have information concerning this crime, you can submit an anonymous tip to SHPD here. You can also call Williamson County Crime Stoppers for a potential cash reward for information at (615)-794-4000.

