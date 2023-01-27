Vehicle Shot In The Area of Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road

Spring Hill, TN – On January 26th at 10:30 PM, Spring Hill officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Port Royal Road to multiple calls concerning someone shooting a gun.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a person standing outside of what appeared to be a dark-colored SUV shooting at another vehicle that was close to it. Officers could not locate any victims or involved vehicles at this time.

A short time later, the subject in the car being shot at returned to the scene and spoke with officers. Officers observed several bullet holes in the vehicle. Officers also collected other evidence that was at the scene. The gunfire hit no one inside the vehicle or in the surrounding area.

This incident remains under investigation to include motive. If you observed this incident and officers did not speak to you or if you have information that could help this investigation, please submit an anonymous tip here.