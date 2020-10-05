Vehicle Jump Start Leads to Franklin House Fire

Franklin, TN – While jump starting a vehicle in the driveway of their Ashton Park home, the homeowners’ vehicles caught fire and then spread to the garage, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:05 AM to the 3,250-square foot home on Pebble Springs Drive. Brentwood Fire & Rescue was also automatically dispatched due to the residence being located in the Franklin-Brentwood automatic aid area.

Farris said a neighbor reported hearing several loud explosions, then saw the two vehicles engulfed in flames. The flames quickly spread to the garage, which was connected by breezeway to the house. The homeowners, who were inside the residence at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire, were uninjured.

Firefighters contained the fire to the garage, preventing it from damaging the primary residence. Farris estimated damage at $70,000 to the two vehicles and home, valued at $520,000.