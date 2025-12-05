Vastland Company Secures $130 Million Construction Loan for VOCE Hotel & Residences in Nashville

Vastland Company, a Nashville-based real estate development firm founded and led by Mack McClung, announced it has closed on a $130 million construction loan for its inaugural VOCE Hotel & Residences in Nashville. VOCE Hotel & Residences will be a dynamic 25-story mixed-use development offering 192 private residences, 114 luxury hotel suites, 60,000 square feet of boutique office space, and more than 40,000 square feet of epicurean and wellness amenities.

The loan was provided by Peachtree Group, an Atlanta-based investment firm that has executed $13.9 billion in real estate investment and was ranked the seventh largest hotel lender in the U.S. by the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2024. BayBridge Real Estate Capital acted as Vastland’s capital market broker and brought Peachtree Group to the VOCE deal.

“There has never been a project like VOCE in Nashville, and the city is the ideal first market to introduce the VOCE brand to the world,” said Mack McClung, Founder and CEO of Vastland Company. “This is an exciting day for us at Vastland and for our wonderful collection of owners at VOCE. As we commence vertical construction on our fully realized, beautifully designed, amenity-laden flagship project, we expect intense demand for our remaining units.”

Continued McClung, “This $130 million loan from Peachtree Group reflects the strong confidence that one of the Southeast’s most respected real estate lenders has in our vision, execution capabilities, and the VOCE concept. Upon completion, the project represents a total sellout value of $360 million.”

VOCE is located in Midtown Nashville at 1717 Hayes St. Construction will be led by BL Harbert International and managed by Vastland. Construction will commence on December 8, 2025, with an expected completion of Fall 2027.

Other partners include: The Preston Partnership (architectural design), ID & Design International (iddi), Restoration Hardware Design (hospitality and residences), Civil Site Design Group (civil engineer), and HDLA (landscape architect). Residences sales are led by Vastland principal broker Christy Frewin.

Strong Sales Propel VOCE Financing

The exceptionally strong presale success, with more than 50% of residences sold, has deleveraged the project to an extraordinary degree, according to McClung.

“This allows us to close this construction financing on favorable terms while ensuring the hotel will operate debt-free upon opening, which is a rarity in today’s environment,” McClung said.

The VOCE brand and lifestyle concept was purposefully designed for high-velocity markets where tourism, conventions, group travel, corporate relocation, and luxury real estate investment converge — making Nashville the perfect inaugural launch city and positioning the brand for seamless expansion into other top-tier destinations worldwide.

Unique to VOCE’s private residences, each unit owner has the option to participate in a professionally managed four-star hotel program that generates recurring cash flow and significant tax advantages.

The Nashville project marks the debut of the VOCE brand and will serve as the blueprint for future locations Vastland plans across the United States and internationally.

Key Highlights of VOCE Hotel & Residences Include:

Total project sellout value of $360 million

192 fully furnished luxury condominium residences, each with an optional hotel program that allows owners to generate meaningful cash flow and unlock substantial tax benefits through depreciation and operating-expense deductions

114 upscale hotel suites

A spectacular 25th-floor rooftop with a high-end dining experience (to be announced)

60,000 square feet of premium boutique office space

40,000+ square feet of resort-style amenities, including the rooftop restaurant, lounge, and pool; full-service spa and wellness facilities; fitness center; private members’ speakeasy and club; concierge services; and curated programming

Membership in the exclusive VOCE Collective, a founders-level program that provides owners with preferred pricing and discounts on spa and health and wellness treatments, complimentary valet parking, priority access to dining and events, concierge services, and a host of additional lifestyle privileges

For more information on VOCE Hotel & Residences or sales inquiries, visit vocehotelandresidences.com or contact the sales gallery at 615-235-5564.

