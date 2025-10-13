Vans to Open at the CoolSprings Galleria

Shoe and apparel store Vans will open at the CoolSprings Galleria.

The CoolSprings Galleria shared on social media, “Here’s the scoop… Vans is Coming Soon to CoolSprings Galleria! Off the Wall since 1966, get ready to shop their iconic footwear, bold apparel, and that unmistakable skate culture vibe.”



No opening date has been given at this time; the store will be located on the upper level, next to Belk.

Vans is sold in over 100 countries with over 2,000 retailers globally, according to its website. They are known for their skateboarding footwear, accessories, and clothing.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email