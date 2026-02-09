Home Business VANS Opens at the CoolSprings Galleria

VANS Opens at the CoolSprings Galleria

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from CoolSprings Galleria

CoolSprings Galleria welcomed iconic footwear brand VANS on Friday, February 6th, adding another popular retailer to its lineup.

VANS, located on the Upper Level near the Food Court, has been Off the Wall since 1966 and specializes in footwear, apparel, and accessories. From iconic checkerboards to bold color pops, Vans brings laid-back style with attitude.

The Galleria shared the news on social media, stating, “VANS is NOW OPEN at CoolSprings Galleria! Ready to level up your footwear game? Come shop iconic styles, comfy classics, and trend-setting designs that speak YOUR vibe!”

For more information about VANS, visit VANS.com.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×