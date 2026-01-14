Vanguard Virtual High Now Accepting Applications

Vanguard Virtual High School (VVHS) is now accepting applications for the 2026-2027 academic year. The application window is open through February 28.

VVHS enrollment is designed for students who plan to complete their high school experience fully online. Students interested in hybrid options or taking online summer courses through their zoned school should reach out to their school counselor for guidance.

If you think VVHS is a good academic environment for your student and family, visit the Vanguard Virtual High website for details about the application process.

For more information about VVHS, please contact VVHS secretary Kathryn Yommer .

Source: WCS

