Vandy Women’s Golfer Claims Patriot All-America Title

December 31, 2023 – LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. – Vanderbilt women’s golfer Tillie Claggett fired a 9-under-par final round to climb to the top of the leaderboard and win the Patriot All-America at Wigwam Resort in Arizona.

Playing the 6,000-yard, par-70 Blue Course at Wigwam, Claggett entered the final round at 3-under par and in a tie for sixth on the leaderboard. The Commodore carded nine birdies and a bogey-free final round to make up a 6-stroke deficit on Sunday. Claggett’s 61 also marked the lowest round by any player in the 54-hole Patriot All-America.

Claggett went under par in all three rounds on the weekend. She opened with a 2-under 68 on Friday and followed with a 1-under 69 Saturday. Over the 54-hole event, Claggett carded 17 birdies and an eagle.

The win is the first for Claggett in the collegiate ranks and the 9-under 61 is a career low for the sophomore. She has now finished in the top 10 in four tournaments this season, including a runner-up finish at the Mason Rudolph Championship.

Fellow Commodore Lynn Lim finished T26 at 1-over par for the weekend. Lim recorded back-to-back rounds under par to close the tournament.

The Patriot All-America Invitational features PING All-Americans from NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, the NAIA, NJCAA and AJGA ranks as well as international team members, and special invitees. The event centers on bringing the best players in college golf together to honor military veterans in conjunction with the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

More Sports News