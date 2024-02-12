Vandy Women’s Basketball Wins at Georgia

Athens, Ga. – February 11, 2024 – Freshman Khamil Pierre scored a career-high 28 points, while junior Sacha Washington posted a double-double as the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team collected a 61-55 victory at Stegeman Coliseum. “>

Pierre was a force to be reckoned with all afternoon. The Queen Creek, Arizona, native shot 75 percent from the floor, connecting on 12 of her 16 shot attempts against the Bulldogs. Her 28 points are tied for the third-most points scored by a Commodore this season, while it is the most points collected by a Vanderbilt freshman this season. “>

Meanwhile, Washington put on a show in her home state. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native posted her sixth double-double of the season with a 10-point, 11-rebound performance. It is the second double-double for the 6-2 forward this week, as she also posted one Monday against Alabama. “>

With the win, Vanderbilt snapped its five-game losing streak. The Commodores improved to 18-7 on the year, while they are now 5-6 in SEC play. The Dores picked up just their ninth win ever at Stegeman Coliseum, as Vanderbilt has now won two of the last three matchups against the Bulldogs in Athens. “>

Source: Vanderbilt

