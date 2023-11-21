Vandy Women’s Basketball Moves to 5-0 with Win Over Alabama State

November 20, 2023 – NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team pounced on Alabama State early on Monday and never looked back, as the Commodores defeated the Lady Hornets, 88-42, in Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt had a total of nine different players score a basket in the win over Alabama State. Junior Sacha Washington paced the Commodores with a season-high 24-point performance. Sophomore Justine Pissott registered a career-best 16 points, while graduate student Jordyn Cambridge tallied 13 points and seven assists. Freshman Aga Makurat scored double-digit points for the second-straight game with an 11-point effort off the bench for Vanderbilt.

With the victory, Vanderbilt improved to 5-0 on the year. Coupled with last season’s 5-0 start, it marks the first time since the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns that the Commodores have begun back-to-back seasons at 5-0.

Vanderbilt shot a season-best 59.3% from the field in the victory, while limiting ASU to 25.5% from the floor. The Commodores outscored the Lady Hornets 35-8 in points off turnovers, while Vandy held a 48-14 edge in points in the paint.

Source: Vanderbilt

