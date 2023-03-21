Vandy to Take on UAB in the Quarterfinals of the NIT

The Commodores (22-14) play UAB (27-9) for a chance to advance to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the NIT.

Vanderbilt has taken down Yale and Michigan so far in this tournament. Junior guard Tyrin Lawrence has led the way, scoring a combined 49 points in these two games. He averages 13 points a game this season. He was key in their one-point victory over the Wolverines.

🤯 Tyrin did it again. ⚓️ 24 Points

⚓️ 9 Rebounds

⚓️ Win over Michigan@tyrinlawrence pic.twitter.com/qy3iMsYWYJ — Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 19, 2023

Game time for the quarterfinals matchup is 6 PM on March 22 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The game will be played on ESPN2.